Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,093 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the February 12th total of 18,755 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Trading of Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lineage Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000.

Shares of Cantor Equity Partners stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. Cantor Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $267.24 million, a P/E ratio of 61.65 and a beta of -0.23.

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter.

About Cantor Equity Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker CEPO. As a blank‐check entity, Cantor Equity Partners seeks to raise capital through an IPO and use the proceeds to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more target companies. The company does not engage in commercial operations of its own until it completes a qualifying transaction.

The firm’s sponsor, Cantor Equity Opportunities Sponsor, LLC, is an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., a well-established global financial services firm known for its capital markets, investment banking and brokerage activities.

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