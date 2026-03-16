Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,093 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the February 12th total of 18,755 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
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Institutional Trading of Cantor Equity Partners
Cantor Equity Partners Price Performance
Shares of Cantor Equity Partners stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. Cantor Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $267.24 million, a P/E ratio of 61.65 and a beta of -0.23.
Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter.
About Cantor Equity Partners
Cantor Equity Partners, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker CEPO. As a blank‐check entity, Cantor Equity Partners seeks to raise capital through an IPO and use the proceeds to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more target companies. The company does not engage in commercial operations of its own until it completes a qualifying transaction.
The firm’s sponsor, Cantor Equity Opportunities Sponsor, LLC, is an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., a well-established global financial services firm known for its capital markets, investment banking and brokerage activities.
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