Cannell & Spears LLC Sells 13,830 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Cannell & Spears LLC lowered its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,057,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after purchasing an additional 407,223 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,373,000 after buying an additional 96,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,207,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,965,000 after buying an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 34.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 469,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after buying an additional 120,719 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 8.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,366,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $459,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,713. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $40,474.90. Following the sale, the director owned 6,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,339.54. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 20,582 shares of company stock worth $1,337,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.05.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $961.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 39.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CAKE. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cheesecake Factory

About Cheesecake Factory

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

See Also

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