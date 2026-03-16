Cannell & Spears LLC Purchases New Position in TXO Partners LP $TXO

Cannell & Spears LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,686,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 952,257 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,490,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after purchasing an additional 431,234 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TXO Partners by 26.0% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,139,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after buying an additional 234,808 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in TXO Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 715,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its position in TXO Partners by 9.6% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TXO Partners news, CEO Brent W. Clum sold 19,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $236,221.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 827,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,818.18. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Simpson sold 8,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $98,080.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 608,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,601.64. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,386 shares of company stock worth $463,319.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:TXO opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.10. TXO Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.67). TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TXO Partners LP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is presently -279.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TXO Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $18.00 target price on TXO Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TXO Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut TXO Partners from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TXO Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXO Partners

About TXO Partners

(Free Report)

TXO Partners is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional resource plays in the United States. The firm holds working interests in producing and non-producing acreage, primarily targeting liquids-rich areas to optimize cash flow generation and capital efficiency. Its core business involves identifying under-developed assets, engineering cost-effective drilling programs and applying advanced completion techniques to enhance well performance.

The company’s operations are concentrated in key domestic basins, where horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracturing have unlocked significant reserves.

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