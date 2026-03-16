Cannell & Spears LLC Has $98.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Cannell & Spears LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,033,300,000 after buying an additional 6,733,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,524,841,000 after buying an additional 4,008,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,857,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,944,208,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

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Key Alphabet News

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $302.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $349.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,076,615 shares of company stock valued at $107,809,111. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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