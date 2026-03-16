Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 100,058 Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,481,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 554.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 58,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. now owns 1,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 121.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 675 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms
In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.77, for a total value of $1,574,473.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,746,335.16. The trade was a 16.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total value of $5,106,100.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,352.84. This trade represents a 74.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 160,349 shares of company stock valued at $102,743,026 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Meta is rolling out new Meta AI features for Facebook Marketplace (automated listing creation and pricing) that help monetize its ads/commerce funnel and show ongoing productization of AI. Meta AI Writes Listings and Sets Prices for Facebook Marketplace Sellers
- Positive Sentiment: Meta outlined an aggressive in‑house chip roadmap (MTIA series) focused on generative AI inference — this could lower long‑term inference costs and improve margins if deployed at scale. Meta Chip Roadmap Puts AI Inference And Costs In Sharper Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish takeaways: fund managers cite Meta’s cost discipline and scale as advantages, and some analysts/notes argue the stock is attractively valued among large cap AI beneficiaries. These views provide a counterweight to short‑term AI execution concerns. Cuggino likes Meta for cost discipline
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling: COO Javier Olivan disclosed sales in early March (files show multiple transactions). Sizeable insider sales can draw attention but don’t necessarily signal company fundamentals. SEC filing – Olivan insider sale
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny continues in the U.K. around child safety on platforms — a recurring policy risk that can affect product rollouts and compliance costs but is broadly anticipated by investors. UK watchdogs press Meta to block children
- Negative Sentiment: Avocado delay: Multiple outlets report Meta pushed the Avocado launch from this month to at least May after performance concerns, prompting investor worry about missed timelines and competitive positioning vs. Google/OpenAI. Meta Delays Rollout of New A.I. Model After Performance Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction & scrutiny: Reports highlight that the delay increases scrutiny of Meta’s multibillion‑dollar AI investments and raises the risk of competitors pulling ahead, pressuring sentiment and the stock near term. Meta delays rollout of new AI model, NYT reports
- Negative Sentiment: Additional coverage frames the pause as a potential strategic cost — analysts and commentary ask whether Meta can afford to wait while rivals sprint ahead, amplifying short‑term downside risk. Avocado on Ice: Can Meta Afford to Pause?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on META. Citizens Jmp reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $860.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.44.
View Our Latest Research Report on META
Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $613.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $653.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.
Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.
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