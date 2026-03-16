Cameco Corporation $CCJ Stock Holdings Cut by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

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Cameco Stock Down 6.4%

CCJ stock opened at $107.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 0.98. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $874.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Cameco to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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