Calydon Capital Cuts Holdings in UBS Group AG $UBS

Calydon Capital decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,388 shares during the period. Calydon Capital’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $4,878,061,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in UBS Group by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,671,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,601,589,000 after buying an additional 45,731,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in UBS Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,353,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,171,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417,945 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 407.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,096,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,424,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

UBS Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of UBS stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $49.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 10.88%.The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.