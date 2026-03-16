Calydon Capital Cuts Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Calydon Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Kroger were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,146,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Kroger by 146.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 214,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Trending Headlines about Kroger

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Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $75.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Kroger had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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