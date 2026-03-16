Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,881 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 12th total of 16,339 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,343 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,343 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CVSB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,424. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79. Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

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Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1589 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

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The Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (CVSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade US and foreign fixed income securities exhibiting effective management of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities. The fund aims for an average portfolio duration of one year or less. CVSB was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.

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