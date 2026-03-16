Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June (NYSEARCA:CPSU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June (NYSEARCA:CPSU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,149 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 12th total of 24,273 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 851 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 851 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June Trading Up 0.2%

CPSU traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $27.22. 90 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95.

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Institutional Trading of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June (NYSEARCA:CPSU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – June Company Profile

Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest substantially all of its assets in FLexible EXchange Options (FLEX Options) that reference the price performance of the SPDR®? S&P 500®? ETF Trust. FLEX Options are customized equity or index option contracts that trade on an exchange but provide investors with the ability to customize key contract terms like exercise prices, styles and expiration dates. The fund is non-diversified.

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