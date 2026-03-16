C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Update

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,520,947 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 12th total of 7,121,324 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,505,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,505,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.82.

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C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.08% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCCC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted protein degraders. Utilizing its proprietary Controlled Inducible Degradation (CiD) platform, the company seeks to eliminate disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s natural protein disposal machinery. This approach aims to address a wide range of oncology and immuno-oncology indications by targeting proteins that have historically been difficult to inhibit with traditional small molecules or antibodies.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple small-molecule degrader candidates advancing through preclinical and clinical stages.

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