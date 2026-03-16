C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Update

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,520,947 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the February 12th total of 7,121,324 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,505,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,505,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.82.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.08% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on CCCC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted protein degraders. Utilizing its proprietary Controlled Inducible Degradation (CiD) platform, the company seeks to eliminate disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s natural protein disposal machinery. This approach aims to address a wide range of oncology and immuno-oncology indications by targeting proteins that have historically been difficult to inhibit with traditional small molecules or antibodies.
The company’s pipeline includes multiple small-molecule degrader candidates advancing through preclinical and clinical stages.
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