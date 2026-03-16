BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 164.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACIU. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AC Immune has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

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AC Immune Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 1,977.71% and a negative return on equity of 92.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter worth $48,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a subsidiary in Boston, Massachusetts. The company specializes in the discovery and development of therapeutics and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, with a primary focus on Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other protein misfolding disorders. AC Immune leverages proprietary platform technologies to identify and optimize candidates that target pathological protein aggregates.

Since its founding in 2003, AC Immune has advanced multiple programs into clinical development.

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