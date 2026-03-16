Brokerages Set Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target at $13.33

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.3333.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tilray Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tilray Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Tilray Brands from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Tilray Brands Price Performance

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tilray Brands has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 251.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Brands will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Tilray Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,058,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Tilray Brands during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray’s product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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