Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) PT at C$10.11

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Desjardins upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Tamarack Valley Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th.

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Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 2.6%

TSE TVE opened at C$10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.10 and a 12 month high of C$11.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.61.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of C$304.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1386527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -220.24%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

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