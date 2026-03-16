Brokerages Set Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Target Price at $236.00

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus raised Packaging Corporation of America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $2,795,734.50. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 197,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,422,791. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,364,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,842,000 after acquiring an additional 135,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $215.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.57 and a 200-day moving average of $213.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $249.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.34%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

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Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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