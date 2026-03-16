Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Shares Bought by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 278.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $76.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.68 and a 1-year high of $132.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. UBS Group set a $93.00 price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (NYSE: BFAM) is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.