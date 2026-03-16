Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 96,806 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,806 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.6% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,640.75. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cortney Caudill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $1,356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,014.80. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,857 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,287. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of HALO opened at $63.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($2.16). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.12% and a net margin of 22.69%.The company had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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