Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 13,885 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,885 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,940,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 33,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 770,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 63,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

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DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $44.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $52.66. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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