Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 131,650 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,650 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,639,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,176,000 after acquiring an additional 166,218 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 181.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,891 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,330,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,900,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,933,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

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Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.0%

Mueller Industries stock opened at $109.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $139.29.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mueller Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $527,037.10. Following the sale, the director owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,505.65. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $116,710.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 90,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,395.44. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

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