Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Home Depot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $338.84 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.81 and its 200 day moving average is $376.37. The firm has a market cap of $337.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

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Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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