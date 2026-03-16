Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases 10,617 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui purchased 112,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,099,107.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 58,780,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,243,948,490. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,933,862 shares of company stock valued at $688,134,108. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $68.73 on Monday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.10%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WRB. Evercore reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W.R. Berkley

About W.R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company’s product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.