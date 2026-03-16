Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. $IDR

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 127.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 159,850 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IDR opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.55. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $545.49 million, a PE ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, CEO John Swallow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $834,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 645,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,941,858.16. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

(Free Report)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

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