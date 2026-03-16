Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,074 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 103.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $91,964,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 642.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 465,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,460,000 after buying an additional 403,107 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 428.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 308,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250,130 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 99.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 465,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,976,000 after acquiring an additional 232,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $101.00 price target on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE NFG opened at $96.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.15. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 27.65%.The firm had revenue of $651.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

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