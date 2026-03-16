Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Grows Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $2,409,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.91.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $150.22 on Monday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $126.45 and a 12-month high of $196.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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