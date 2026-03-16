Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys 31,749 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,749 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,365,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,406,923,000 after purchasing an additional 56,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,797,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,779,000 after buying an additional 73,361 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,528,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,022,000 after buying an additional 21,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,367,000 after acquiring an additional 40,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,080,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after acquiring an additional 70,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $160.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $105.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.74 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $151.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day moving average of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.24). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 923.91%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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