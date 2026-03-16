Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $169.39 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $203.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.
View Our Latest Research Report on CHRW
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Arun Rajan acquired 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.11 per share, for a total transaction of $101,101.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 133,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,335,254.16. The trade was a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $553,275.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,535.80. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,422 shares of company stock valued at $400,801 and sold 21,416 shares valued at $4,157,630. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.
The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.
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