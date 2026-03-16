Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Holdings Raised by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 50.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 198.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE BOOT opened at $164.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $210.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.61.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company had revenue of $705.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

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