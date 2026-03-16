Bollard Group LLC Has $172.58 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,989 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.1% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $172,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

AMZN stock opened at $207.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Desjardins raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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