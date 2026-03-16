Bollard Group LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.91.

View Our Latest Report on JNJ

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $241.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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