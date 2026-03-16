BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF $BKEM Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,061 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 6.64% of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crux Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter.

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BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

BKEM stock opened at $79.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.47. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.1984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BKEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is a passively managed fund with emerging market exposure to broad large-cap stocks, selected and weighted by market cap. BKEM was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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