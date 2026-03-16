BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 760,050 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,927,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,914,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,511,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,032,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,749,864,000 after buying an additional 2,209,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,357,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,146,000 after buying an additional 2,117,990 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $9,859,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,674,560 shares in the company, valued at $508,028,012.80. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total transaction of $184,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,999.52. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 2,076,615 shares of company stock valued at $107,809,111 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $301.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $348.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.71.

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Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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