BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR) Trading Up 11.6% – Still a Buy?

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) shot up 11.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $22.92. 17,644,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 43,861,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BitMine Immersion Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

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BitMine Immersion Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a negative net margin of 67,546.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMNR. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in BitMine Immersion Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 180,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period.

About BitMine Immersion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

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