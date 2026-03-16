Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Down 15.7% in February

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 60,973 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 12th total of 72,362 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,903 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,903 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biomerica stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Biomerica worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica Price Performance

Biomerica stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.21.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 90.29%.

(Get Free Report)

Biomerica, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of in vitro diagnostic tests for clinical diagnostic, life science research and food safety applications. The company’s product portfolio includes enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs), lateral flow immunoassays, point-of-care devices and specialty reagents designed to aid in the detection and monitoring of gastrointestinal, metabolic and autoimmune conditions. Biomerica’s diagnostics are used by hospitals, clinical and reference laboratories, and research institutions seeking solutions for early disease detection and patient management.

Key offerings from Biomerica include serological tests for celiac disease and gluten intolerance, quantitative assays for colorectal cancer screening markers such as M2-PK, and a range of point-of-care kits for metabolic monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.