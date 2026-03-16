Biogen Inc. $BIIB Stock Holdings Lifted by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 149.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 1,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 64.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 62.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Biogen from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering set a $201.00 target price on Biogen in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 1.8%

BIIB stock opened at $181.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.15. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $202.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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