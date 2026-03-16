Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

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Antero Resources Price Performance

AR traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. Antero Resources has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 12.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,068.26. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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