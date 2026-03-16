Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Stock Price

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore set a $45.00 price objective on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered General Mills from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $63.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $48.94.

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General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.77. 2,797,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,188,579. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $62.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,549.20. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $25,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

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General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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