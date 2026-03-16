BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 951,381 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 12th total of 797,171 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,447 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 119,447 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in BancFirst by 531.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in BancFirst by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BancFirst from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

BancFirst Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BANF opened at $106.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. BancFirst has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). BancFirst had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 27.53%.

About BancFirst

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BancFirst Corporation is a regional banking holding company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As the largest state‐chartered bank in Oklahoma, BancFirst offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Its core business activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, treasury management, equipment financing and electronic banking solutions.

The bank operates a network of more than 60 branches across Oklahoma, serving urban centers such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as rural communities throughout the state.

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