Babcock (NYSE:BW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.60 million.

Babcock Trading Down 19.4%

BW stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.54. Babcock has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Brc Group Holdings, Inc. sold 1,155,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $10,398,438.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Babcock

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Babcock by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 190,814 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Babcock by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,574,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 849,602 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Babcock by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 127,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 46,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Babcock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Babcock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

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About Babcock

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: BW) is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

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