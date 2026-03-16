Babcock (NYSE:BW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.60 million.
Babcock Trading Down 19.4%
BW stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.54. Babcock has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Brc Group Holdings, Inc. sold 1,155,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $10,398,438.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Babcock
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on BW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Babcock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Babcock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BW
About Babcock
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: BW) is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.
In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.
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