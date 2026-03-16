B3 (Base) (B3) Price Up 6.1% This Week

B3 (Base) (B3) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One B3 (Base) token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. B3 (Base) has a market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of B3 (Base) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, B3 (Base) has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73,263.48 or 0.99770030 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,280.96 or 0.99559463 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About B3 (Base)

B3 (Base)’s genesis date was February 9th, 2025. B3 (Base)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,292,670,212 tokens. B3 (Base)’s official Twitter account is @b3dotfun. B3 (Base)’s official website is b3.fun.

Buying and Selling B3 (Base)

According to CryptoCompare, “B3 (Base) (B3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. B3 (Base) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 44,856,041,667 in circulation. The last known price of B3 (Base) is 0.00039338 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $1,242,088.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://b3.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3 (Base) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3 (Base) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase B3 (Base) using one of the exchanges listed above.

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