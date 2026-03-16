ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 2.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,390.16 and last traded at $1,375.56. 1,308,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,877,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,345.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

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ASML Stock Performance

ASML Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,380.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,130.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ASML by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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