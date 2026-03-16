Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,845,836 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 12th total of 2,214,563 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,897 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,897 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $1,994,885.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,834,828.81. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $626,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,285.65. The trade was a 19.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,786. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 130.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,873,000 after buying an additional 1,311,972 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,445,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,778 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,412.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 409,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after acquiring an additional 382,385 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,231,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,723,000 after acquiring an additional 310,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,739,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,518,000 after acquiring an additional 305,182 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Zacks Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

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Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.28. The company had a trading volume of 151,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,053. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $86.50 and a one year high of $162.61.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

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Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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