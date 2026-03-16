ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. $AVBP Shares Sold by Hidden Lake Asset Management LP

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP cut its stake in ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,815 shares during the period. ArriVent BioPharma makes up 0.7% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP owned about 0.76% of ArriVent BioPharma worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ArriVent BioPharma by 36.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 545,991 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,503,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 411,013 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,703,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,329,000 after buying an additional 290,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $4,731,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded ArriVent BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ArriVent BioPharma from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArriVent BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVBP opened at $23.90 on Monday. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.98.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

ArriVent BioPharma Profile

(Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors. In addition, the company develops Furmonertinib, a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in multiple clinical trials across a range of epidermal growth factor receptor mutations (EFGRm) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including a phase 3 clinical trial for treatment of patients with metastatic EFGRm NSCLC; phase 1b clinical trial for treatment of patients with NSCLC with other EGFR mutations and NSCLC with HER2 Exon 20 insertion mutations; and ARR-002.

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