Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Up 8.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) were up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.23 and last traded at $20.11. Approximately 509,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,712,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Aris Mining in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aris Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

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Aris Mining Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of -0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). Aris Mining had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 8.45%.The company had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Aris Mining by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Aris Mining by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aris Mining in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aris Mining by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

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