Arcellx, Inc. $ACLX Position Lifted by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,463 shares during the period. Arcellx accounts for 1.9% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HighVista Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Arcellx worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx during the third quarter valued at about $977,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 550,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,174,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 165,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 44,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lowered Arcellx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Arcellx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.87.

Arcellx Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $114.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.22. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $114.80.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01). Arcellx had a negative net margin of 1,027.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $487,197.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,126.81. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 89,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.92, for a total value of $10,243,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 276,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,447,729.92. The trade was a 24.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 109,366 shares of company stock worth $11,526,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary ARC-SparX™ platform is designed to enable precise control over cell-surface receptor activation and to improve the safety, efficacy and durability of adoptive cell therapies. Leveraging this technology, Arcellx engineers immune cells with modular antigen-binding domains that can be exchanged to target a variety of disease-associated markers.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple wholly owned programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors at various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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