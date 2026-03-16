Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

AETUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Arc Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial cut Arc Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Arc Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Arc Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Arc Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arc Resources

Arc Resources Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of AETUF opened at $20.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Arc Resources has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Arc Resources had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 22.03%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Arc Resources will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arc Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.