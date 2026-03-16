Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Up 36.7% in February

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,288,531 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 12th total of 4,601,350 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,887,216 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,887,216 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbe Robotics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARBE. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Arbe Robotics from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

ARBE stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. is a technology company specializing in high-resolution 4D imaging radar solutions for the automotive industry. The company’s radar platform is designed to enhance advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and support the development of autonomous vehicles by providing detailed object detection, precise range and velocity measurements, and accurate environmental mapping under diverse driving conditions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Arbe Robotics has developed its own semiconductor chipset and accompanying software stack.

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