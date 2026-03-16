AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Sold by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC lowered its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. AppLovin accounts for 0.6% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $51,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the transaction, the insider owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $30,549,749.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,255,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,462,445.39. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,033 shares of company stock valued at $90,662,374. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Key AppLovin News

AppLovin Stock Up 2.1%

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

APP opened at $458.67 on Monday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $494.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.51.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $720.00 price objective on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AppLovin

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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