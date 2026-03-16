Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 15.7% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.58.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $250.12 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

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