Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.1850, with a volume of 1310218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

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Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $602.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $2.19. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 316.79% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Company will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 69,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV), commonly known as Aimco, is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and operation of multifamily residential communities in the United States. The company acquires, develops and manages apartment properties that offer a range of living environments—from urban high-rise buildings to garden-style communities. Aimco’s core business includes leasing apartments, providing on-site services and amenities, and overseeing property maintenance to drive occupancy and resident satisfaction.

Founded in 1994 as part of GMAC Residential, Aimco became a publicly traded REIT with headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

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