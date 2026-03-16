APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.0833.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of APA from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get APA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

APA Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in APA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC boosted its stake in APA by 1.2% during the third quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in APA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. APA has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.67.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 15.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that APA will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

APA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $37 (neutral rating), signaling upside relative to recent levels and providing near-term buy-side support. Piper Sandler raises APA target

Piper Sandler raised its price target to $37 (neutral rating), signaling upside relative to recent levels and providing near-term buy-side support. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs published a bullish forecast for APA, calling for strong price appreciation — this high-profile backing can lift investor sentiment. Goldman Sachs bullish on APA

Goldman Sachs published a bullish forecast for APA, calling for strong price appreciation — this high-profile backing can lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital raised its target to $29 and reiterated Sector Perform, citing oil strength and earnings momentum — another supportive institutional view. RBC raises APA target

RBC Capital raised its target to $29 and reiterated Sector Perform, citing oil strength and earnings momentum — another supportive institutional view. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data showed zero shares outstanding for March (likely a data anomaly); it does not appear to be exerting real pressure or squeeze risk at present.

Reported short-interest data showed zero shares outstanding for March (likely a data anomaly); it does not appear to be exerting real pressure or squeeze risk at present. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its target to $28 but maintained an “underweight” rating — the new target still sits below recent trading levels, which could cap upside and weigh on sentiment. Barclays adjusts APA price target

Barclays raised its target to $28 but maintained an “underweight” rating — the new target still sits below recent trading levels, which could cap upside and weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near-term and medium-term EPS estimates (several quarters, FY2026–FY2027 and FY2028 revisions) and retains a “Hold” rating — broad downward revisions reduce forward earnings visibility and are a negative catalyst for valuation.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.